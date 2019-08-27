Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank under scanner, politicians play the blame game

On the recommendations of the Maharashtra government led by then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to Registrar of Cooperatives in May 2011, the RBI superseded the board of directors of the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank and appointed the administrators. The move had brought to light the infighting between the then ruling partners Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party.

RBI took the decision after finding a number of deficiencies in the MSC Bank's annual inspection report crafted by the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The MSC Bank is the apex co-operative bank in the state since 1954. It has been helping agricultural credit co-operatives and agricultural processing co-operatives.

Out of 44 directors on the bank board, 25 belonged to NCP including Pawar, 14 to Congress and two each from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Peasants and Workers Party and one from Shiv Sena.

For FY10, the bank's auditors had given a 'D' grade to MSC Bank as it could score only 31 marks out of 100, based on various parameters. As per the provisional figures provided on the bank's site, for FY10, its gross NPAs were 20.9%. However, while converting the same into net NPAs, the bank had shown the figure at 7.7%.

MSC Bank's license was expired. The bank had shown deposits of Rs 21,500 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.83 crore. However, according to the audit report, the bank had suffered a loss of Rs 1,070 crore, mainly due to NPAs.

According to the statutory audit report for 2009-10, MSC Bank had negative net worth of Rs 144.22 crore, while its deposits were Rs 17,428 crore, out of which deposits in current and savings account (CASA) were just Rs 1,340 crore. The bank had a cash balance of Rs 1,350 crore and it has its own funds of Rs 3,053 crore. The bank had given loans of Rs 10,478 crore.

As far as the politics is concerned, then ruling Congress-NCP had dominated the functioning of the MSC Bank. However, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had alleged that the administrators were appointed at the behest of some senior leaders from the Congress from New Delhi. However, former CM Prithviraj Chavan and many Congress leaders refuted Pawar's charges saying that the RBI took action against the MSC Bank based on the NABARD report.