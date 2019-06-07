Maharashtra SSC results 2019 on Saturday

Over 17 lakhs students who appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will get to know their results today. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which conducts the SSC exams will declare the results at 1 pm.

Curious students who are awaiting to know their marks can log on to mahresult.nic.in to know the marks they secured. Exams for SSC were held in between March 1 and 22 through 4,874 centres across the state. There are in all 21,000 SSC schools in state. Students were hoping that the results would have come in the first week of June.

Of the 17 lakhs students that appeared, over 3.81 lakh students appeared from city. Last year, over 89 percent students cleared the exams. Candidates who do not pass can look to reappear for the exams in the coming months.