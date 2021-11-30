Maharashtra school reopening news: Government takes BIG decision as new COVID-19 variant Omicron fears intensify

Maharashtra government, taking a big decision for school students on Tuesday, extended the date for the reopening of the school for students. As the new COVID-19 variant Omicron fear intensifies, the Maharashtra government has decided that schools from Class 1 to Class 7, in Mumbai, will now open on December 15, 2021. The earlier date was set at December 1. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took the decision after looking at the Omicron threat. At present, according to the decision of the government in other cities, schools will open from tomorrow i.e. from December 1.