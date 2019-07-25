Maharashtra: Sangli sarpa mitra in legal trouble for stunt with snake

Cracking down on snake catchers who handle reptiles in a cruelly and video-graph their antics for social media likes, the state forest department has booked a sarpa mitra (snake rescuer) in Sangli.

Earlier, the forest department had lodged cases against rescuers who perform stunts with these snakes. In February 2017, actress Shruti Ulfat, another actress and two production managers were arrested for recording a video while handling a captured cobra. In the same month, a snake rescuer Somnath Mhatre died after being bitten by a snake when he tried to kiss its head.

Last week, Vijay Chavan, a resident of Kavathe Mahankal in Sangli, captured a cobra who had swallowed a rat snake (called dhaman locally). Chavan prodded the reptile, which is a protected Schedule-II species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and poured water on it, forcing it to regurgitate and vomit out its prey.

"The capture was not carried out scientifically. The snake should have been captured and released into its natural habitat. We have registered an offence against him for cruelty. Chavan has been warned in the past for keeping snakes in captivity and making such videos," said a senior forest department official from the Kolhapur (territorial) circle. He added that the department was also on the lookout for the man who had brought the self-proclaimed snake rescuer to the spot on his two-wheeler.

An offence has been lodged under the relevant sections of the WP Act, 1972, against Chavan, who is being questioned.

Forests officials have also approached the police cyber cell against a snake rescuer who had circulated a video wherein he was posing with a snake. These actions have been taken to prevent such incidents during Nagpanchami (a festival where snakes are traditionally worshipped).

"A large number of people, who may include untrained people or those with dodgy credentials, claim to be sarpa mitras (snake rescuers). There is a need to regulate them as there is a chance that some of them may be involved in illegal activities," the official explained, stressing on the need to streamline and formalise the system.

He suggested that the honorary wildlife wardens, who had been appointed by the state government in all districts, could be roped in to choose eligible people at the village, taluka and district level for accreditation and appointments as sarpa mitras.

"Many sarpa mitras also help rescue snakes from residential areas. These people can be formally trained for snake capture, rescue and treatment. A basic qualification can be laid down for their appointment. Today, many call themselves as sarpa mitras as a fashion. They post videos of them capturing snakes to display their machismo but rarely circulate those of these snakes being released," the official urged.

In 2016, the Chakan police in Pune district have arrested a sarpa mitra for allegedly supplying snakes to two people, who illegally sold snake venom.