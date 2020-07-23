Maharashtra reports 9,895 new COVID-19 cases, 298 deaths

Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths on Thursday, said State Health Department.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the city rose to 5,927 with 55 patients succumbing.

1,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,102. There are 22,800 active cases in the city and 886 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals.

So far 4.56 lakh COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the city, it said.

Meanwhile, six new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday in Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513, according to the BMC.

According to BMC, Dharavi currently has 142 active cases and 2,121 have been cured/discharged till Thursday.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases and 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative death toll has reached 29,861 deaths.