Maharashtra: Railways, state power firm tussle over unpaid dues

Even as elections in Maharashtra is gaining traction, there is another issue brewing. A fight between the Indian Railways and the state electricity body that is taking an ugly turn. The issue is over cross-subsidy surcharge (CSS) that the Railways need to pay the state government, which according to sources is close to Rs 500 crore. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) earlier this month passed an order asking the Railways to pay CSS.

The CSS is a surcharge that big industries, commercial units (including railways) etc pay to power distributing companies; who are charged higher tariffs. This surcharge is then used to cross subsidise farmers, agricultural and poor households. Due to this, sources said the issue can get highly political especially with the polls around the corner.

"Under normal circumstances, MSEDCL or any power distributor would have had disconnected electricity supply of the consumer after a few warnings. In this case, Indian Railways is a giant who for years has been a major consumer," said a power expert.

When DNA asked MSEDCL, the officials said that this is a policy issue and they are studying the matter. Moreover, with the election code of conduct in, they would not comment on the same.

The Indian Railways, on the other hand, have decided to take this issue ahead. "We are approaching the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity on this issue," said a railway official.

Experts expect this issue to go till the Supreme Court, prolonging the dispute for years. This pending amount is from the time the Railways procured deemed licensee status, and also had an agreement with Ratnagiri Gas and Power for supplying electricity to Central and Western Railways here.

High-Voltage