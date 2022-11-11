Maharashtra: Prepaid taxi fares from Mumbai airport have been hiked, check new rates

Representational Image

In Mumbai, prepaid black and yellow cab rides from the city's international and domestic airport have increased in price after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) announced the increase on Friday, according to a road transport official. From the international terminal, the minimum prepaid cab charge up to 6 km would be Rs 140, while from the domestic terminal, the minimum fee up to 4 km will be Rs 93.

According to him, the MMRTA recently met and voted to raise fares for black and yellow cabs and autos in Maharashtra in accordance with the recommendations of the four-member Khatua Panel.

New taxi fares

Prior to this change, the lowest possible cost from an international terminal was Rs 127, while the lowest possible fare from a domestic terminal was Rs 85. According to the panel's findings, the prepaid taxi charge contains a 25% incentive up to 12 km and a 20% incentive up to 4 km, according to the official. Prepaid taxi rides of up to 6 kilometres cost Rs 140, while rides of up to 4 kilometres cost Rs 93.

In addition, the MMRTA has authorised a stage carriage licence for 2,000 buses, which the source claimed will enable the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to run more buses and improve service.

He also revealed that 92 new taxi and autorickshaw stands were authorised by the government in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. 73 autorickshaws, 9 taxi stands, 7 shared autorickshaws, and 3 shared taxi stands are all part of this network, he said.

The MMRTA increased the minimum rate for both black and yellow cabs as well as auto rickshaws by 3 and 2 rupees, respectively, in September. The minimum fee for a journey of 1.5 km in black and yellow taxis is now 28, while the minimum cost for a journey in auto rickshaws is 23.