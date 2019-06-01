Headlines

Maharashtra: Postgraduate medical admissions extended to June 4

Maharashtra govt faces ire of Supreme Court for not opening up seats to candidates who already secured admission

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

A day after getting rapped on its knuckles for reserving 25 seats of state's postgraduate medical and dental courses under the 10 per cent quota for poor unreserved classes, the state government faced the ire of the Supreme Court yet again on Friday for not opening up these seats to the candidates who had already taken admission.

A vacation bench comprising Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna also extended till June 4 the deadline for concluding the admission process asking the Maharashtra government to refresh the merit list after excluding the EWS category students.

The decision not to shuffle these seats formed part of a state government notification issued on Thursday, hours after the SC directed that the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS) cannot be rolled out this year. The relevant part of the notification issued by State Common Entrance Test Cell said, "In view of the SC's interim directions (of May 30) the admissions of all the candidates (except those admitted under the EWS category) from the previous admission process are not disturbed."

CENT PERCENT MESS
  • Under the PG medical courses, 23 seats were allotted under EWS while 95 seats were taken by open merit candidates
     
  • For PG dental courses, 2 seats went to EWS fold while 15 seats went to open merit candidates 
     
  • With this order, the 110 candidates (PG medical and dental) will now get a chance to apply for the 25 seats purely on merit based

Some of the open merit category candidates who got admission brought the state notification to the attention of the apex court claiming how it violated the spirit of the SC's May 30 direction. The bench told the state upfront, "This cannot be accepted. Once the EWS category is taken away and converted into general category, the seats have to be reshuffled."

With this order, the 110 candidates (PG medical and dental) will now get a chance to apply for the 25 seats purely on merit based on their preference for the discipline of study or choice of institution. The state represented by advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar justified the May 30 notification and said that time was too little for the state government to fill seats due to which this decision was taken. However, he pointed out that given additional time, the Court order will be carried out in true spirit.

The bench initially was not in favour of extending time. Blaming the Centre for the delay, the judges said, "If the state was so much anxious to help the poor, you should have approached the Medical Council of India to increase seats with a view to accommodate the 10 per cent quota." This was an option the apex court had kept open in its May 30 order. But the bench said that the present notification would "tantamount" to overreaching the Court and not giving full effect to Court's order. The state officials were further warned that if the admission process was not completed by June 4, the court will take a strict view against the authorities concerned.

