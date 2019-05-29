Maharashtra: Opposition takes stock of LS poll debacle to avoid repeating it in assembly elections

After their historic defeat in parliamentary polls, opposition parties in the state met on Tuesday to take stock of the debacle and get their act together before the assembly polls.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said that they discussed results of the Lok Sabha elections among other issues.

"We reviewed various factors that led to our defeat. We also discussed the preparations for the assembly elections. Congress, NCP and other like-minded parties will contest the polls together," said Chavan, who offered to resign a couple of days ago.

"The drought is severe in Maharashtra. We plan to visit these affected areas," he said.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which stayed out of the Congress-NCP-led combine, defeated nine of their candidates, getting around 40 lakh votes. A question hangs whether it will agree to ally with them for the upcoming state elections.

"We will have to look at the demands of VBA, led by Dr Prakash Ambedkar. If they are feasible, then discussions over an alliance will be held," said Chavan.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar took responsibility for losing the Maval Lok Sabha seat.

Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana said they were not frustrated with the losses suffered in Lok Sabha polls. "We will check the lacunae and refresh our fight for farmers and the least privileged members of society. We will bring more people together for the coming polls and fight for the common man," said Shetti.

Before the meet, Shetti had met MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had vehemently criticised the BJP government in his rallies.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, of a total of 48 seats in Maharashtra, Congress won a single seat, NCP bagged four, and their alliance partner managed a victory in one. Together, the alliance got one seat more than the 2014 polls.

As per assembly segments, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is currently leading in 228 seats while the Congress and NCP in only 50 seats.