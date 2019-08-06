Maharashtra: OBC outfits protest against drop in quota for local body election

Organisations representing other backward classes (OBCs) have launched an agitation against the Maharashtra government's decision to promulgate an ordinance stating that the community will get a reservation in rural local bodies based on their population in that district, in case the reservation quota breaches a 50% cap. Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, National OBC Census Council and couple of organisations have argued that political representation of OBCs will be reduced in local body elections like gram panchayats and panchayat samitis.

These organisations questioned the timing of the promulgation of an ordinance as assembly poll is slated for October. The state government has amended the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat and Maharashtra Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Act 1961. Of 36 districts in the state, OBCs get 27% reservation in local election in 33 districts while 20% in the balance three districts. However, the reservation in local body polls ranges between 50% and 100% as the OBCs, SCs and STs get reservation based on their population in that area. Tribal districts including Palghar, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur where the political reservation exceeds 50%.

These organisations are not satisfied by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcement that the government has no plans to review or alter the OBC quota in education, jobs or on local bodies.

Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal alleged that the government has promulgated an ordinance in an haste. ''The Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad will step up its agitation until the government reconsiders its decision,'' he added.

Apex Court Order The Supreme Court in its order delivered in 2010 had ruled that the political reservation in local body elections should not cross 50%. However, the reservation in local body polls ranges between 50% and 100% as the OBCs, SCs and STs get reservation based on their population in that area

National OBC Census Council convener Shravan Deore opined that government should have first declared what is the OBC population. "After 2011 census, the population of SCs, STs, minorities is declared except OBCs. The government should incorporate chart for OBC population in the upcoming census for 2021,'' he said. OBC activist Mrunal Dhole Patil said, "Whenever OBCs demand representation the government cites 50% cap but it mysteriously disappears whenever other categories demand quotas.''