Maharashtra: Now, 51% consent enough for redevelopment of housing societies

Redevelopment of co-operative housing societies across the state can now be undertaken with consent from 51% of those owning apartments, as opposed to 70% earlier. The cooperation department of the state government had recently issued a government resolution (GR), laying down new guidelines in this regard under section 79A of Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 superseding earlier direction of January 3, 2009.

The move is expected to speed up reconstruction of around 25,000 to 30,000 co-operative housing societies in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar.

As per the revised guidelines, written consent from 51% of residents of the society will be necessary for proceeding with redevelopment and appointment of contractor or developer.

Further, all redevelopment works including self-redevelopment, contract redevelopment, cluster redevelopment and redevelopment by the federation of cooperative societies on private land, collector land or Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) land will be put on fast track.

Speaking to DNA, an officer from the state housing department said, "The revised guidelines are meant to give a boost to ease of doing business. The society which wishes to undergo redevelopment will have to develop a website to upload all notices, minutes and proposals. All members will be updated through emails." He informed that redevelopment of dilapidated or dangerous or unsafe to stay buildings can be undertaken under the Development Control Regulations.

Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association president Ramesh Prabhu hoped that with the consolidated guidelines, the process of redevelopment will be transparent manner and there will be fewer disputes.

Mumbai based architect Sandeep Kangutkar said it is a win-win situation for all stakeholders in the realty sector. "However, the consent of 51% of members should not be sought under pressure. The entire exercise should be transparent,'' he noted.

There are about 1 lakh cooperative societies on the collector and private lands, and Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) land across the state. Of these 1 lakh cooperative societies, 60,000 are in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar.

The move will benefit 25,000 to 30,000 housing societies