Maharashtra: Mother, child found with slit throats, bodies half burnt

A 30-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence in Shahunagar residence on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Tehseen Iliaz Syed (30) and Aliya Fatima Hussain Syed (3). As per police reports, both were found dead with their throats slit and lower half of the body partially burnt. The deceased duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

According to the police, Tehseen used to stay with her another 5-year-old daughter and husband Iliaz Syed (32) who works at embroidery company in Vadala. On Thursday morning at around 11.30 am, the residents of their apartment noticed fumes coming out of Syed's flat. When the residents tried to look into the matter, they found the door locked from inside. After getting a forceful entry, they found Tehseen and Aliya lying on kitchen floor throats slit, bodies half-burnt.

The police have however picked up Iliaz for questioning of his whereabouts on Thursday and also other people including the building's watchman and the laundryman are being quizzed about the incident."The elder daughter was in school and the husband was out for work when the incident happened. No weapon has been recovered from the spot. Both the bodies were found in the kitchen. We suspect that it could be a case of murder," said a police officer from Shahunagar police station on the condition of anonymity.

"When I noticed fumes coming out of the 10th floor, I alerted everyone immediately. I did not see anyone leaving the building premises. When we opened the door of the flat, the bodies were burning and the value of the gas stove was left open," said a witness.

"A case of murder has been registered and a deeper probe into the matter is underway," added the officer.