Maharashtra lockdown news: BIG updates over operations of Mumbai local trains

Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: COVID-19 has become uncontrollable in the country. For the first time, about 1,53,000 COVID cases were reported in India on Sunday. Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, it is likely that the Maharashtra government may impose new restrictions on the operations of Mumbai local trains.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state in view of the rising COVID cases. Several experts have opined that congestion in Mumbai local trains needs to be stopped to bring the situation under control. The biggest question among all of this is that will the services of Mumbai local trains be discontinued?

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra's Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Thackeray government is currently contemplating if allotted time slots should be reduced or the permission allowing commoners to take suburban local trains should be revoked. It is to be noted that despite lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai, the local trains are still running up to their full capacity.

At present, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots- from the start of the day's services to 7 am, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, only those engaged in essential services are allowed to travel.

In Mumbai, 1200 passengers can travel in 12 coaches of local trains. According to the new guidelines, no passenger will be allowed to travel in standing position, but during the rush hours in the morning, the trains are often filled with passengers more than their capacity and social distancing norms often go for a toss.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would impose a 15-day complete lockdown in Maharashtra soon to curb the spread of the deadly virus. A decision in this regard will be taken by CM Thackeray on Sunday (April 11) after holding a meeting with the task force.