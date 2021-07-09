Maharashtra Lockdown: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar takes BIG decision

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, has said that the government has asked police officials to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed in the state. The Deputy Chief Minister said this after photos of tourists at hill stations went viral on social media, unfollowing COVID-19 COVID protocols.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first meeting with the Council of Ministers also expressed concern over people flouting COVID-19 protocols.

PM Modi said, "Over the past few days, we all have been seeing pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing. This is not a pleasant sight and it should instill a sense of fear in us."

Mumbai's Crawford Market witnesses a high footfall

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai's famous Crawford market, on Friday, also witnessed high footfall amid the increasing cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

The government on Friday informed that Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the COVID cases registered in India last week. The government also emphasised that the country was still dealing with the second wave and people need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 50 tourists permitted in Kempty Falls at a time

Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. Speaking about the same, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed. This came just a day after several viral videos showed tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.