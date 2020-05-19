Maharashtra issues revised guidelines for Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 to check the spread of coronavirus. This comes two days after the Centre extended the lockdown till May 31 as the number of coronavirus cases continues to see a spike.

The number of cases in According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,01,139, while the death toll is at 3,163. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 35,058 cases and 1,249 deaths.

According to the new guidelines of the Maharashtra government, e-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material have been permitted in red zones. All industrial units/construction sites are allowed to operate in the red zones. Sports complexes, stadia and other public open spaces will also remain open for individual exercises in non-red zones but the entry of spectators and group activities is prohibited.

Intra-district bus service with a maximum 50% capacity/bus has been allowed in non-red zones.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ruled out lifting the measures implemented to check the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Thackeray has said that lifting of lockdown measures would result in the spreading of COVID 19.

All Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Pune Municipal Corporation, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amaravati are under red zone while rest of the state is in orange and green zones.

Classification of zones

Red Zone- All Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Pune Municipal Corporation, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amaravati

NonRed Zone (Orange & green Zones): The remaining areas of the state.

Containment zones - 1) Within Red & Non-Red (Orange) Zones, Containment zones will be demarcated by Municipal/District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW

2) Municipal commissioners & district collectors are empowered to decide the containment zones.

3) In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeters to ensure there is no movement of people in & out of these zones except for medical emergencies & for maintaining supply of essential goods.

What is allowed in Red Zones

1) All essential shops which are allowed & permitted to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

2) All Non -essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxation & guidelines issued before this order & are in operation as per the policy of respective Municipal corporation. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise

3) The shops/ malls/ establishments /industries which are not allowed to open in the red zones will be permitted to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. only for the purpose of upkeep & maintenance of material/machinery/furniture etc. and for pre-monsoon protection activities of property and goods. However, no other activity (commercial/ production) will be permitted.

4) E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items

5) All industries units which are permitted to operate

6) All construction sites ( Public/ Pvt) which are allowed to remain open & operational. All such pre-monsoon works (Public/Pvt) which are allowed.

7) Taxi/Cab/ Aggregator - No

Rickshaw - NO

Four-wheelers only essential - 1 +2

Two-wheeler Only essential - one rider

8) Home delivery restaurants/ Kitchen

9) All emergency staff, including health & medical treasury, Disaster Management, police Food & Civil Supply, Municipal services can operate at the level as per the need. All other Govt offices (including commissioners & Directorates) including sub-registrar & RTO offices & Dy RTO offices, offices of University/ colleges for non teach the purpose, staff involved in the evaluation of answer sheets, declaration of results & development of e-content will function at 5% strength minimum 10 employees whichever is more. Central Govt offices will continue to function as per the existing permitted norms.

Non-RED Zones

All activities, which are not in clause 4 of this order & which are not explicitly prohibited or banned shall be permitted in non- Red zones with the following conditions.

1) No permission is needed from any govt, authority to undertake or perform permitted activity.

2) Sports Complex, Stadia & other public open spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercise. However, spectators & group activity will not be allowed. All physical exercise & other activities will be done with social distancing norms.

3) All public & private transports will undertake passenger management as follows

i. Two-wheeler - 1 rider

ii. Three-wheeler - 1+2

iii. Four wheeler - 1 +2

4) Intradistrict bus services will be allowed within a maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing & sanitation measures.

5) Regarding inter-district bus service orders will be issued separately

6) All Markets/shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. If any crowding failure of social distancing norms is seen the authorities will immediately close such markets/shops.