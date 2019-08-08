Maharashtra: Image of man with gun draws foresters' ire

After an image of a man photographed with his airgun standing near his vehicle parked at Umela salt pan area- a popular bird-watching site in Vasai went viral, the forest department not only traced but also initiated an inquiry against the 43-year-old resident of Vasai.

Umela is extremely popular amongst bird watchers. According to regular birders from Vasai, apart from flamingos and other migratory birds, there are 129 species that have been recorded from here.

"We received the image on Tuesday and began our investigations immediately. Since the registration number of the vehicle which the person was boarding was seen, we traced him to his house and even seized the air gun," informed Kushagra Pathak (IFS) who is currently handling the charge of Range Forest Officer (RFO) at Mandvi range.

"We even collected some meat samples from his house, which will be sent for forensic investigations. However no arrest has been made as there is no evidence that ties the suspect to hunting as of now," informed Pathak.

Meanwhile, forest officials also urged eyewitnesses in this case to come forward and file a complaint, in case they have any proof.

"Though there were no images of him shooting or even carrying any birds, the image of him holding an air gun itself raises a lot of questions. If not to hunt, why would a person carry an air gun to an area that hosts several bird species," questioned a birder from Vasai. Regular bird watchers inform that hunting of birds for bushmeat is a regular affair in the entire Vasai-Virar belt, which is a haven for local as well as migratory birds.

"Just last month there were images being circulated of people who were hunting Jacana in Virar and in 2015 members of Nature and Environmental Society of Thane (NEST) had photographed locals hunting storks and other migratory birds in the Rajavali Tivri area of Vasai East,"said a birding enthusiast adding that the birding community needs to meet with forest officials to come up with effective solutions to end poaching of birds.