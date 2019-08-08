Maharashtra: Illegal houses on govt land to be regularised

Maharashtra government has decided to regularise the houses constructed on encroached land in the rural areas.

This move is aimed to ensure housing for all by 2022.

The central government has announced the houses for all by 2022 under the various scheme. "There are many people who have constructed illegal houses on the government land in the rural areas If the construction is done for the residential purpose, then these unauthorised houses will be regularised by the district-level committee. The cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the decision of setting up the district level committees. These committees will submit its report regularising the encroachments in the rural areas. The report has to be submitted in the next 15 days to government," stated a Cabinet meeting note. The respective Zilla parished's CEO, district surveyor, town planner etc will be the member of this respective district-level committees.

Maharashtra government has started various housing scheme for economically weaker section. "Many people are not getting the land to construct houses. Government has also decided to provide financial aid for the construction of houses under Pandit Dindayal Scheme. The houses illegally constructed on the government land except the forest, common land and utility reserved plots will be regularised. The cut of date for regularising these illegal houses is January 1, 2011."

The cabinet note also says that the district committee has to also take the consent of all respective government departments before sending the report to them. The 'housing for all mission' is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects. The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has also set an ambitious target of constructing 19 lakh low-cost houses under the scheme by 2022. It has so far approved mere 45 projects that will provide the 1,11,687 houses for the economically weaker sections. Forty-three more such projects are under scrutiny.

HOUSING FOR ALL