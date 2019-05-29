Maharashtra HSC Results 2019: Girls surpass boys, but Mumbai's performance continues to dip

Results for Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) are out. A total of 14, 21,936 students appeared for the board exam, out of which 12, 21,159 had cleared it. The Class 12 results of the state board registered a pass percentage of 85.88 this year, down from last year's 88.41%.

A total of 14,21,936 students had taken the exams in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Skills streams this time.

Like every year, girls have outperformed boys. Girls have secured a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent against 82.40 per cent of boys.

One of the city toppers, Gaurav Mahesh Goel from Pace Junior Science College, Andheri who scored 97.38% was unable to believe his eyes when he saw his result. "I was expecting a decent score since I had prepared well for the exams. But 97.38% is far beyond my expectations. Initially, my focus was mainly on JEE Mains." Giving all credit to his family and school, Gaurav said, "I have received major support from my family, especially my grandmother and the institute, without who I could not have fared so well."

When asked how did he prepare for the exam, he said that he had made a timetable at the beginning of the year, ensured that he did not study for long stretches and took breaks in between.

With an exceptional score, he now plans to become an academician in the field of Mathematics. "I have been accepted to Harvard University, where I plan to continue with my studies. After this I plan to pursue a PhD in Mathematics," he said.

Another student from Arya Podar College, Matunga, Anisha Milind Varshampayan, scored 97.2 per cent in the commerce stream. "I was expecting around 94 per cent, but this is really good. From the beginning, I made sure that I study regularly and do not keep anything for the end. This way I got decent time to clear my doubts and revision. I also solved a number of papers which really helped me. Now I plan to pursue CA, for which I have already started my preparations," she said.