Maharashtra HSC Results 2019: 2 visually-impaired Ruia girls score big, plan their future with a vision

With sheer grit and hard work, two visually-impaired HSC students from Ruia College, Matunga passed with flying colours on Tuesday. Undeterred by the challenges thrown by life, Simran Joshi, an Arts student from Ruia scored 89.94%, while Priti Mhaskar, another Arts stream student scored 86%.

Simran is 100% visually impaired. She scored 94 in Sanskrit and Psychology and 93 in Economics. "I was overwhelmed after learning about my results. I was not expecting such good scores, but I am very happy with what I have done," she said. Simran is keen on specialising in Psychology and Sanskrit. She appeared for her exams using a computer operated system. The college provided her with a reader.

An elated Priti, who is partially-impaired thanked her friends, teachers and seniors for helping her with the studies. "The notes provided by my teachers were very helpful," she said.

Priti lives with her aunt as both her parents passed away when she was barely three-year-old. "I couldn't have done this without my aunt and my cousin sister. I am really grateful to them," she added. Priti scored 98 in French. She wants to become an air hostess. The principal as well as the families of both these students are in awe with their remarkable performances.