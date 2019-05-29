Maharashtra: HSC pass rate 85.8%, slight dip from ’18

The Class 12 results of the state board registered a pass percentage of 85.88 this year, down from last year’s 88.41%. A total of 14,21,936 students had taken the exams in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Skills streams this time.

Of the eight divisions under The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which announced the results on Tuesday, Konkan region topped the list of successful students with 93.23%, while Mumbai sat on the seventh position at 83.85%. Nagpur was at the bottom of the chart with a pass percentage of 82.51 per cent.

The results for the Science stream stood at 92.6, while it was 88.28 per cent and 76.46 per cent for Commerce and Arts respectively.

Two visually challenged Arts students of Ruia College – Simran Joshi and Priti Mhaskar scored 89.94 per cent and 86 per cent respectively.

Like past many years, girls have outperformed boys this time too.