Maharashtra: Haffkine Institute to have a research centre on venom

Parel-based Haffkine Institute For Training, Research, and Testing has received a nod and funds from the Central government to start a national venom research centre. According to the authorities, the research will help in treating snake bites in the country.

While there are around 300 different snake species in India, 52 are considered venomous. Currently, antivenoms are available only in cases of bites of four species — the Russell's viper, saw-scaled viper, Indian cobra, and the common krait.

The institute plans to carry out research on other venomous snakes in the country. In India, around two lakh people fall victim to snake bites and out of these, around 50,000 succumb to death.

Dr Nishigandha Naik, director-in-charge of Haffkin Institute, said, "Through this centre, we will be researching on different venomous species of snakes from different regions of India. It can further help to improve the availability of anti-snake venom. The centre will be formed in two phases. In the first phase, we will be collecting samples from all over the country."

From April 2018 until January 2019, in the state of Maharashtra alone, around 38,318 cases of snake bites have been recorded out of which, 30,039 cases were recorded in rural parts of the state and 8,279 cases in urban areas.

Naik said, "The antidote available in the country is against the big four snakes. Most of the victims of snake bites are from rural areas, either farmers or people staying around forest areas. They are from a lower socio-economic background. the victims are mostly breadwinners of the family."

She further added, "We will need samples from various parts of the country to understand the variations in venom."

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has approved the project to set up the centre and has sanctioned Rs 24.28 crore. the initial installment of Rs 2 crore has been given to the institute.