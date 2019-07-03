Maharashtra govt under fire for graft in agriculture sector

Amidst dismal performance of agriculture, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) has castigated the state government for pitfalls in distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers for the period 2013-18. Even though several cases of misappropriation of money collected as farmers’ contribution by officials from beneficiaries were reported, the state agriculture department did not take stringent action against erring officials resulting in huge pendency of amount payable to suppliers.

As per CAG’s report for the year ended March 2018, the seed which was not notified for the state was distributed to the farmers, resulting in lesser yields. Also, there was a shortfall in the supply of certified seeds as compared to the total requirement of seeds in the state.

CAG’s remarks come close on the heels of the mere 0.4% growth in agriculture and allied activities – 0.4% in 2018-19 against 3.1% in 2018-18, while crop production grew by minus 8% against 0.8%, following inadequate rains.

It cited that there were instances of non-distribution of implements due to becoming unserviceable over a period of time or not taken by farmers. The delay in submission of test results by laboratories for agricultural inputs resulted in distribution of inferior quality of inputs to the farmers in case of failed samples.