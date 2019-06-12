Maharashtra govt to construct affordable houses on salt-pan land in Mumbai

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to study the proposal of construction of one lakh affordable houses on salt pan land by Shapoorji and Pallonji developers at Bhandup-Kanjurmarg.

On June 11, the government issued the notification on formation of the study committee for affordable houses on salt-pan land. Under the housing for all scheme, the Central government, in collaboration with the state government, has decided to construct 10 lakh houses in the next five years in the state to provide shelter to the needy.

As a part of this project, the state government has decided to develop the Arthur and Jenkins owned salt-pan land at Bhandup-Kanjurmag. The notification stated: "Shapoorji and Pallonji had submitted the proposal to construct the one lakh affordable houses on this particular land. The committee constituted with secretary finance, housing, revenue, urban and law will be members. The secretary finance will be the head of this committee. It will submit its feasibility report in the next two months to the government. After that, the final decision of construction of affordable houses over this salt pan land will be taken".

The notification issued by the government has framed some guidelines for this proposed committee. It says the committee should submit its report stating the purpose for usage of salt-pan land.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan raised the timing of this crucial proposal.

"The entire proposal seems to be fishy. The BJP led government has asked the committee to submit the proposal in the next two months. Interestingly, state elections are also two months away. We need more clarity before giving away salt-pan lands to any developer," Chavan said.

NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said alleged that it is a propaganda to raise the election funds for BJP.

Suspicious

NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said alleged that it is a propaganda to raise the election funds for BJP. State Congress president Ashok Chavan, too, has called the proposal ‘fishy’, considering the proximity of election dates