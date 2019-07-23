Maharashtra govt to construct affordable houses on MIDC land

In its bid to push affordable housing, the state government plans to utilise unused residential plots on Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land. These houses will be given to the people who are working in these industrial areas across the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently called for a review meeting of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) projects where unused residential plots carved out of industrial areas were deliberated upon. There are a total of 230 MIDC plots in the state and the state has acquired over 53,000 hectares of land of which 48,000 is for industrial use – whereas some plots are also demarcated for residential purpose. The MIDC was set up in 1962 to develop industry and provide employment within the state.

"There are thousands of people who work in the factories and have to travel far for work. Once we build affordable houses they will prefer to stay closer," said an official from the housing department anonymously.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed to the officials to prepare the plan and policy which will be then approved in the cabinet meeting. Earlier while speaking with DNA, housing minister Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil informed that his department's focus will be on the affordable housing and these houses will be constructed through the PMAY across the state.

"We will also ask the private developers to develop the MIDC plots. We have asked them to be part of either a joint venture or a public-private partnership. The focus of this BJP-led government is budget homes," said a government official who was a part of the meeting.

Manohar Shroff, Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI), Navi Mumbai said that the developers alone cannot meet housing demand and government should participate in it. "PMAY scheme on MIDC land is a win-win scheme for the government, buyers and the government as well. State government should announce more incentives so that a large numbers of developers will come to develop affordable houses on the unused industrial plots," added Shroff.

More Incentive