Maharashtra govt to build 30,000 affordable houses in 2 years: Jitendra Awhad

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said the affordable housing scheme will begin on May 1 and will be completed in two years.

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday said the state government will create stock of 30,000 affordable housing units in the next two years 10% of which will be reserved for police personnel and Class IV staff.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Housing Minister said the affordable housing scheme will begin on May 1 and will be completed in two years.

Awhad said 10% of houses built by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be reserved for police personnel and Class IV government staff.

Maharashtra government will buy back land totaling 25,000 acres acquired by SEZ developers but lying unused to construct affordable houses, he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is contemplating to bring a bill on this issue, he said, adding that if this is done, five lakh affordable houses can be constructed in five years.

During the debate, BJP's Parag Alvani raised the issue of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) as 600 out of 1600 projects are facing problems.

He demanded the setting up of complaint resolution committees at the divisional level.

Awhad said submission of SRA proposal to final approval will be done in a span of 90 days through a single window system.