Maharashtra govt tables Land Titling Bill to improve administration

The state government on Tuesday introduced the Land Titling Bill in the state legislature which aims to improve land administration system and introduce a records maintenance system for immovable properties. The bill aims to provide transparency, objectivity and easy accessibility of information on land and land transactions. This is expected to take strong action against those benami owners of immovable properties in the state and thereby curb such transactions.

State revenue minister Chandrakant Patil argued that the bill is crucial considering the uncertainty around the land titles in the absence of a system to maintain a record of conclusive titles over the property by a public authority. The onus was upon the purchaser to investigate and come to a conclusion about the title of the property one intends to purchase. He hinted that the bill provides transparency, objectivity and easy accessibility of information on land and land transactions.

More importantly, Patil said the non-availability of encumbrances at one place restricts the capacity of a creditor to assess the creditworthiness of the individual and thus, affects the availability of credit to that individual, especially to those who belong to informal sectors like farming. The economy also faces loss due to lack of credit which results in the creation of less capital for investment.

Currently, a single act of transfer of property involves a minimum of four legislations, a minimum of two authorities and resultant delay in time and escalation in costs. The bill aims to improve land administration system and ensure the security of title over properties with special focus on properties whose titles are being created, like new apartments and flats, and properties allotted by the government and semi-government authorities.

The bill, after its enactment, will provide a system of registration of transactions affecting title and rights on immovable properties in order to protect persons from being defrauded while dealing in property.

