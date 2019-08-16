Maharashtra govt likely to get 19 new colleges affiliated to Mumbai University

Mumbai University has proposed 19 new colleges for the academic year 2020-21 across the state. Of the 19, four colleges have been suggested for Law, nine for Arts, Science and Commerce, three night colleges and two colleges for women. In a first, the university also wants to set up a college for skill development.

The list will be approved once it is sanctioned by the state government.

As per a notification, the varsity has invited proposals for setting up new colleges from the academic year 2020-21.

"The proposal has to be approved by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED). We have sent them the list of colleges and their locations. The moment we start receiving proposals, they will be scrutinized and sent to the Department of Higher and Technical Education for the final nod," said Dr Ajay Deshmukh, registrar of Mumbai University.

The proposals will be accepted from educational management/society, trusts and principals or directors of affiliated colleges and institutes enlisted in the perspective plan of Mumbai University. They are supposed to submit their proposals online and mail them three hard copies of the proposal along with a cd documenting basic infrastructure of the college to the affiliation section of the Mumbai University's Fort campus before August 16.

The locations that are been finalized for the colleges are Dadar, Bandra, Mulund, Vikhroli, Andheri, Vile Parle, Juhu, Borivali, Murbad, Kalyan, Dombivli, Raigad, Mahad, Ratnagiri, Nalasopora, Dapoli, and Wada.

As per the MU's perspective plan 2018-19 to 2022-23, at present, there are 62 slots for new colleges. In April, 22 colleges were approved by the varsity. Most of these them are located in Thane, Palghar and Raigad areas. Only five colleges are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to MU officials, these colleges are functioning from the academic year of 2019-20.

As per the perspective plan, Mumbai University has 782 affiliated colleges in seven coastal districts of Maharashtra i.e. Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar in jurisdiction and five colleges in out of jurisdiction areas (Nashik, Pune, Goa, and Silvassa).

The University has two campuses of area 243 acres at Kalina Campus and 14 acres at Fort Campus in Mumbai. It has also sub-campuses at Ratnagiri (20 acres), Thane (6.5 acres) and Kalyan (6.26 acres).