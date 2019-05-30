Maharashtra government to tackle ragging: Girish Mahajan

Girish Mahajan, medical education minister told DNA that all possible help will be extended to Payal's family.

After the suicide of postgraduate medical student Payal Tadvi over casteist slur by her classmates, Maharashtra medical education ministry has decided to conduct the awareness program in all medical colleges.



Girish Mahajan, medical education minister told DNA that all possible help will be extended to Payal's family. "I have asked the dean of medical colleges to conduct awareness programs. Every six month, the counselling of these students will be done. If any complaints are there, then it will be addressed immediately. Each student life is important," Mahajan said.



Mahajan further said that they have also asked medical colleges, to identify the students who indulge in ragging and habit of making casteist slurs.



"The strict instructions will be given these students at the beginning of the academic year. If they do not follow the prescribed norms, the stringent actions will be taken against these medical students," Mahajan said.



Maharashtra government has set up the special committee under the leadership of Dr Prakash Wakode, director of medical education and research. Dr Ajay Chandalwale, dean of Sir JJ Medical college and hospital and, Kalidas Chavan, vice chancellor of Maharashtra University Health Science and Dr Bachhi Hathiram, head of ENT department, Nair Hospital will be the member of this committee. "We have asked this special committee to submit their probe report in the next five days. Along with the probe report, the committee will also give its recommendations.," Mahajan added.



While commenting on ragging activities in colleges, Mahajan said that the present anti-ragging law is there, if there are any loopholes, that will be addressed soon. He said that they have also appointed another three-member committee that will be headed by Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director of Medical education. "We have set this committee to strengthen the anti-ragging law. They will thoroughly study the present anti-ragging law and give the various suggestions. We will not spare anyone here. The student comes here to study not to pass the negative remarks and end some one's life. Whatever possible that all things will be done to give justice to Payal and her family," Mahajan added.

