Maharashtra government launches awareness campaign for leprosy

The state government will start a state-wide awareness campaign for leprosy with an aim to reduce the number of cases. The campaign has been started by the health department. The campaign will include street plays, debates, educational learning activities among other activities at the district level.

In the house-to-house survey last year to detect new cases of leprosy across the state, the health department diagnosed nearly 12,415 cases.

The state health minister Eknath Shinde said, “Last year in the month of September, the house-to-house survey to find new leprosy cases had started in every district the state. Around 7.7 crore citizens were screened during the survey across the state and approximately 12,415 new cases of leprosy were detected. In districts such as Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, and Thane, the new leprosy cases were found more in children. While in other states like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Palghar, Dhule, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Amravati more than 500 new cases of leprosy were detected. Out of the 12,415 cases, around 9.690 patients have started their medical treatment.”

The central government has set the target of reducing the number of leprosy patients to less than one per ten thousand population. The proportion has reduced to 0.96 per cent by the end of December 2018.

The health department is implementing the Medical Rehabilitation Scheme for leprosy patients wherein restructuring surgery is done on eligible patients. Similarly, the Social Justice department also implements schemes for financial and social rehabilitation of the leprosy patients.

ERADICATING LEPROSY

Various competitions will be held in schools at every district level during the campaign. The state government aims to bring down the number of new leprosy cases to zero.