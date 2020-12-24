COVID-19 mutant strain: Maharashtra government imposes stricter rules for passengers coming from Europe to Mumbai

The Maharashtra government are clamping down in their bid to prevent the transmission of the new mutating strain of the COVID-19 virus. Passengers coming from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa, as well as through flights that have halts in Europe, will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine after landing in Mumbai, according to a standard operating protocol (SOP) issued by the Maharashtra government on Tuesday.

Apart from this, they should test negative in RT-PCR test before discharge from the quarantine. Those who are found symptomatic will be shifted to a COVID-19 hospital of the Mumbai civic body. No passenger will be allowed home quarantine.

South Africa was added to this list on Tuesday (December 22). By Tuesday afternoon, a total of 590 passengers had arrived in three flights from the United Kingdom and none of them were found to be symptomatic, said civic officials.

“All passengers will be screened for presence of symptoms and if found symptomatic, shall be subjected to RT-PCR testing with all precautions. Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to identified hospitals in the city and get admitted and should be treated accordingly. All other passengers shall undergo 14 days of mandatory paid institutional quarantine on arrival. These passengers shall not be allowed outside the designated quarantine facility before 14 days, in any condition,” the SOP stated.

The order issued by the chief secretary has directed the airport authority to develop dedicated facilities for disembarkment, screening and immigration of these passengers at a distance from other flights. It has cautioned the authorities to prevent passengers coming from the above mentioned places mixing with other passengers at the airports.

Similar instructions have been given for staff of the airlines ferrying passengers from these countries.

Officials said the state took the decision considering sudden emergence of a fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, which is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain is a cause of concern. It has been reported that a distinct phylogenetic cluster of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected.

The state has directed municipal corporations concerned to make separate arrangements for carrying the passengers to the institutional quarantine facilities. Besides Mumbai airport, which has a significant number of travellers coming from Europe and Middle East, Pune and Nagpur airports in the state also have flights from these places.

The state has also directed the civic bodies for daily monitoring of the passengers at the institutional quarantine facilities through Aarogya Setu app or by a health team. In case any passenger develops symptoms of Covid-19, he or she should be shifted to a specially designated hospital for treating the new strain of virus.