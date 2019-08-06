Maharashtra gets adequate rains, reservoirs filled up to 58%

Dams supplying drinking water to city over flows, Marathwada gets relief too

The monsoon this year was delayed, but the later consistent rainfall has bridged the deficit rainfall gap that resulted into the filling the reservoirs. In the major reservoirs of the state, there is 58% of the water stock this year against 58% stock last year at the same time.



According to the Maharashtra water resources department data, the Konkan and western Maharashtra region received more rain water this year against last year. 'This resulted into filling the Konkan and western Maharashtra region dams speedily. Konkan region reservoirs has got 91% stock of water against 87% last year at this period while western Maharashtra region reservoirs filled with 87% of water stock against 77% last year. While Marathwada region that was dry till now has also received the satisfactory rainfall filling its reservoirs by 10% against 27% last year. The North Maharashtra region reservoirs were filled with 58% against 56% last year while Vidarbha region got 24% water stock its reservoirs against 33% last year," stated in the government report.



Senior water department official said that the biggest gainer in the last week rainfall is the Marathwada. "A week ago, it was struggling even to get the 1% water stock in its reservoirs. Today, it is almost 10%. Now, we have crossed the dead stock line so the filling of these region reservoirs will start soon. This is the great relief. It will not only end the drinking water problem but the animals will also get the water. So, we do not need to spend much of money on fodder camps," he added.

The dams that supply the drinking water to Mumbai city are over flowing. The Tansa reservoirs has got the 100% water stock against 97% water year while Barvi dam is also over flowing with 100% water stock against 98% last year. The Barvi dam was filled 100% so the authorities were forced to release the additional water two days ago. Besides, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna has got 99% and 86% water stock against 97% and 96% stock last year.



While the dam of the Marathwada have been filling with drinking water speedily. The largest reservoirs Nathsagar at Paithan has got 20% water stock against 31% last year. Nathsagar supplies the water to Aurangabad city and even supply the water for industry in Aurangabad also. Moreover, the same of the dams in this region are not yet received satisfactory rainfall such as Manjara, Majalgaon, Yeldari and Sidheshwari where the water stock is only zero percent.