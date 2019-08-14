Maharashtra floods: Carcasses pile up as water recedes, officials struggle with disposal

As the floodwaters in Western Maharashtra have begun receding, a problem gaping in the face of local administration is the disposal of animal carcasses.

As per the government estimates, it is very difficult to tell how many animals died during the deluge.

"We have asked the local administration to start the panchnama, then we will start getting the authenticate figures of animals deaths," a local officer informed.

"We have successfully evacuated more than three lakh people from this flood-hit area. Timely disposal of carcasses is a challenge failing which epidemic can break in the area," said a government official who is on evacuation duty.

Western Maharashtra is a major milk producer and supplier to Mumbai and Pune. Major milk brands like Warana, Gokul, Krishna, and Chitale all have a presence here.

"Collectively the brands supply more than 50 lakh litres of milk to Pune and Mumbai. The producers also have stud farms in the area. Hence, milk supply to Mumbai and Pune was affected which resulted in a spike in prices. The government bridged the deficit by getting additional milk from Gujarat and adjoining states," said Prakash Kutwal, secretary of Maharashtra State Milk Producers and Suppliers Associations.

He said that it will take a couple of months to restore the milk supply. "The flood was unprecedented. Many families were devastated. Animal husbandry was one of the main supplementary business. Many of them lost their animals while some of them were able to save their livestock. Some part of Sangli is still underwater. However, we are confident that things will be normal soon," said Kutwal.

Indranil Chitale, owner of Chitale Group has got the stud farm in Sangali, but they did not face the major damages. "Our milk supply was affected because the National Highway was blocked for a couple of days. It was submerged in water. Now, things are better. We got the advance warning and as a past experience, we relocated our all animals at a safe place before our area got marooned," he added.