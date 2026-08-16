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Maharashtra FDA suspends license of Parle Agro warehouse in Mumbai over expired food stocks

The action comes as part of the authority's wider statewide crackdown on restaurants and other food businesses under the commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 09:27 PM IST

Maharashtra FDA suspends license of Parle Agro warehouse in Mumbai over expired food stocks
Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe (Photo: ANI).
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of a Parle Agro warehouse after discovering expired stocks at the godown in Mumbai. The food safety regulator also seized stocks worth nearly Rs 1 lakh from the Velocity Express Warehouse near the city's Chembur Naka area. The action comes as part of the authority's wider statewide crackdown on restaurants and other food businesses under the commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The stocks seized by the FDA included expired batches of packaged drinks like Frooti, Appy, and Appy Fizz. The FDA has barred the company from selling, moving, or distributing the expired stock. Reportedly, the inspection at the warehouse was carried out overnight by a team of eight FDA officers. The facility was raided from 6 pm on August 13 till 5 am on August 14. After the inspection, FDA officials sealed the warehouse and barred the transport of food items from the facility until further orders, NDTV Profit reported.

The Maharashtra FDA has launched a statewide crackdown on food businesses. As of August 13, it had inspected 109 hotels, restaurants, and dhabas -- issuing dozens of improvement notices and suspending four business licenses. The authority has also raided storage facilities of several instant delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. More than a dozen of these stores had their licenses suspended. Earlier this week, the FDA suspended the business licenses of several Domino’s Pizza outlets after finding violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The affected outlets are located in Mumbai and Satara district of Maharashtra.

The state FDA has also issued notices to film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for endorsing Vimal Elaichi. The food authority says the advertisements could be indirect promotion of prohibited pan masala or other tobacco-containing products. The actors have been given a time period of 15 days to submit a written explanation. The FDA has warned that if no explanation is received or if it is found to be unsatisfactory, further action may be taken under applicable laws.

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