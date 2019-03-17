Maharashtra Congress wants Priyanka Gandhi to campaign across state

In line with the tradition set by her grandmother, Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will kick-start the party's campaign for Lok Sabha polls from Nandurbar – a tribal district in the state.

Sushil Kumar Shinde, senior Congress leader informed DNA that they had submitted the tentative proposal seeking the dates of Priyanka Gandhi for Lok Sabha campaign and are waiting for her confirmation.

"The places we have demanded a rally are Nandurbar, Nagpur, Solapur, Nanded or Hingoli, Wardha and Mumbai. The first rally of Priyanka will start from Nandurbar where her grandmother Indira Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi had also started their campaign. This is a tribal dominated and a traditional Congress constituency," informed a source from the party.

Maharashtra Congress leader said that through these rallies they will be able to cover all the all major regions of Maharashtra. "Nandurbar will cover North Maharashtra while Nagpur will cover Vidharbha, Solapur will cover Western Maharashtra, Nanded and Hingoli will cover Marathwada and Mumbai will cover the Konkan region. We are expecting a massive crowd at her rallies. The remaining places will be covered by Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Maharashtra," informed the Congress leader.

He said that they are concentrating on winning on the seats where the party has a good prospect. "In Mumbai, if we hit the public chord, then out of six seats we can easily win three seats. Those are Milind Deora in South Mumbai, Eknath Gaikwad or his daughter Varsha Gaikwad in South Central Mumbai and Priya Dutt in North West Mumbai. Through her rallies, we want to attract the women and first-time youth voters. Their votes will be very crucial in this 2019 Lok Sabha polls," informed a senior Congress leader requesting anonymity.