Mumbai

Maharashtra: Congress to 'expose' CM Devendra Fadnavis through a yatra

Congress has planned the Mahapardapash, to counter the Mahajanadesh Yatra of CM Fadnavis

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

State Congress party kick started the 'Mahapardapash' Yatra on Monday from Amaravati to expose the allegedly misdeed and wrong policies of Devendra Fadnavis government. The Mahapardapash Yatra is started under the leadership of firebrand Congress leader Nana Patole who is also campaign committee chairman for the upcoming Maharashtra state assembly polls. Patole said that the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been misinforming the state people with false data. Congress has planned the Mahapardapash, to counter the Mahajanadesh Yatra of CM Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra development is slipping speedily and other backward state are going ahead to out state. Our agriculture growth is negative. We are such developed state but we have failed on all fronts. We want to counter the false claims of the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. We want to meet the people and tell them the truth," Patole said. The NCP has also started its campaign. Besides, Supriya Sule, the NCP MP and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also scheduled to start it's Sanwad Yatra.

Live tv

