Maharashtra: Congress, NCP want Raj Thackeray rallies to add punch to their campaigns

Following his attacks in his rally on the eve of Gudi Padwa against the BJP and PM Modi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray is in demand in the Congress NCP camp. Many Congress and the NCP leaders are requesting Raj Thackeray to hold his rally in their respective constituencies.

Thackeray's no hold barred speech replete with punches, powerpoint presentation using videos and newspaper clippings to expose and debunk the incumbent government's claims has attracted the attention of Congress NCP leaders.

For those who are not getting dates to organize Thackeray's speech have planned to erect a mega LED screen at the market place and crowded areas to telecast his speeches live.

Atul Nemade, MNS leader from Jalgaon confirmed that the Congress and NCP candidates are trying for getting Thackeray's speech dates for Jalgaon.

"They approached us and wanted one joint mega rally of Congress and the NCP which Thackeray will address. If this doesn't work out then we will erect LEDs so that people can watch Raj Saheb speeches and understand the current political reality," explained Nemade.

Raj Thackeray has announced eight to ten rallies across Maharashtra. These will be mainly in Maval for NCP nominee Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Khadakwasala for NCP MP Supriya Sule, Satara for Udayan Raje Bhosale, Solapur for Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mumbai North for Urmila Matondkar and in Mumbai North East constituency for NCP nominee Sanjay Dina Patil.

Thackeray's Facebook posts and videos are also getting momentum. "Moreover, we are also planning to make short video messages that will be run on the LED van at different places during the Lok Sabha polls," said Nemade.

HIGH ON DEMAND