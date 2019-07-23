Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis woos Lingayats with reservation

After quotas for Marathas in government jobs and education, the Fadnavis government has launched a charm offensive before the assembly polls to woo other social groups by promising similar benefits by including them in various categories of reservations.

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a delegation of the Lingayat community that a proposal would be sent to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC), for the inclusion of Lingayat Reddy, Hindu Lingayat and Hindu Veershaiva in the OBC category.

Lingayats are followers of 12th century saint and social reformer Basaveshwara, who rebelled against caste, rituals and obscurantism.

QUOTA POLITICS Proposal for quota will be sent to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC)

The quota in the state has already reached 78 per cent

Move may reap electoral dividends for BJP as Lingayats populate Karnataka bordering districts

Fadnavis also promised that the master plan for a memorial for Mahatma Basaveshwara would soon be approved. However, Sudarshan Birajdar of the Lingayat Mahasangh claimed that the promise for quotas had to followed up by action failing which the community would decide its political stance in a conclave at Latur in August.

"A corrigendum needs to be issued to ensure Lingayats get quotas. While the Vani (trader) community is included in the OBC category, lakhs of Lingayats (from this category) in Maharashtra have been deprived the benefits of quotas as they have been categorised as Hindu Lingayats, Veershaivas and Lingayats," he explained.

Fadnavis said a proposal would be tabled before the state cabinet for including the Kirad community as part of the nomadic tribes (NT) category with the Kirats.

Veershaiva Lingayat groups claim they form around 90 lakh to a crore of Maharashtra’s population, with substantial numbers in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies like Solapur, Hingoli, Sangli, Latur, Beed, Hatkanangale and Kolhapur. They have around 350 castes and sub-castes, which are included in various categories like OBC and VJNT.

A section of the community is also demanding a separate religion and a religious minority tag.