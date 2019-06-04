Maharashtra: Caterers, gram sewaks to help curb child marriage

To prevent child marriages, the state government is launching a pilot project, to rope in marriage halls, service providers and local influencers to report and prevent underage marriages. The initiative will be launched in Aurangabad district, will also involve rolling out educational facilities in villages to ensure that the girl child gets access to these opportunities.

According to the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) conducted in 2015-16, Maharashtra's incidence of child marriage (12.1% among girls aged between 15 and 19 years) is more than the national average of 11.9%.

However, this is an improvement from 19% in NFHS-3 in 2005-6.

Incidence of child marriages is also high in (33%) in urban areas of the state."We are trying to make it mandatory for wedding halls to check age proof of the bride and groom," said Prasad Mirkale, deputy chief executive officer, women and child development in the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad. He added they would also rope in service providers like caterers, who are deployed in marriages, to report any instances of child marriages in the district.

These birth certificates will be verified by the local gram sewaks or officers from the revenue department under the initiative to be launched this month.

Apart from the police, the district officials will rope in gram sewaks, who have been designated as child marriage prohibition officers and anganwadi sevikas, who are assistant child marriage prohibition officers. They will also involve local influencers like village sarpanches to sensitise communities and prevent solemnisation of underage marriage.

"This is because in rural areas, weddings are also held at venues like temples and community halls," said Mirkale, adding these people would report such violations.

He added that recently, they had stopped a child marriage at Kannad in the district, and counselled the families. "We are planning to roll out other measures to prevent child marriages like ensuring state transport buses reach villages where there are no schools beyond standard VII and opening up new avenues for education," explained Mirkale. This will help educate the girl child and prevent their underage marriages.

According to the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929, called the 'Sharada Act,' the legal age for marriage is 21 for males and 18 for girls. Child marriage is defined as a marriage in which either of the parties is a child.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, penalises those promoting or permitting solemnisation of child marriages, a male adult over the age of 18 years entering into child marriage and those performing or abetting a child marriage with rigorous imprisonment and fines.

