Maharashtra Cabinet nod to 10% quota in jobs and educational institutes

In a major decision before the Lok Sabha elections that will muddy the already turbid waters, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to grant a 10% quota in government jobs and seats in educational institutions for the poor in the general category. This follows on the heels of the Narendra Modi regime's decision to approve a similar quota for those in the general category and has taken the quantum of reservations in the state to 78%.

Maharashtra is the fifth state to approve a 10% quota after Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. It will apply to seats in aided and unaided institutions except minority run instutions and jobs in government, semi-government institutions, local bodies and corporations.

The Devendra Fadnavis' government's decision to grant 16% quotas for the dominant Marathas have caused a social churn. While Marathas are not comfortable being accommodated under a specially-created socially and educationally backward category (SEBC) and want to be classified as other backwards, the resurgent other backward classes (OBCs) are resisting the demand.

Sections like Muslims, Brahmins, Dhangars, Agris and Bhois are either seeking a fresh quota or a re-classification in their existing category.

An official from the state general administration department said the cabinet decided to provide reservations in jobs and education for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the open category. "The criteria will be in line with the Constitutional amendment like an income limit of Rs 8 lakh," he added.

The new quota will come into force during the recruitments for 72,000 posts by the government. "This will be with prospective effect. While advertisements have been issued for 20,000 positions, the EWS reservations will apply for the remaining 52,000," the officials aid.

Anand Dave of the Akhil Bharatiya Bramhin Mahasangh welcomed the move and added this would mark the beginning of the end for caste-based quotas. "Even if the decision does not stand in court, the principle of quotas on economic grounds would be ingrained in political discourse. The government will have to accomodate the Marathas (16%) and EWS (10%) in the existing 52% reservations," he added.

Rajendra Kondhare of the Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Mahasangh said the 10% quota would help Marathas secure jobs and educational opportunities from the central pool as the 16% SEBC category did not apply there.

Writer and activist Sanjay Sonwani called for a fresh caste-based census (the last one was in 1931) and a re-look at the list of those eligible for quotas before any decisions were taken.

“The annual economic cut off of Rs 8 lakh in this EWS category reeks of injustice when juxtaposed with the financial condition of those in other categories,” he charged, adding that however, the “job-centric” mentality that leads to quota demands which are “used as a weapon” must be supplanted with one around entrepreneurship.

Dalit groups have expressed fears that quotas on economic grounds replace those based on caste and socail backwardness.

Experts like Hari Narke, former member, Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), have said that the erstwhile P.V Narsimha Rao government had on September 25, 1991 granted 10% quotas to the economically backwards in the open category. However, the decision was struck down by a Constitution bench in November 1992 in the Indra Sawhney case, which also imposed a 50% cap on quotas.

