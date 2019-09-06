Headlines

Maharashtra board to revamp school syllabus for class XII, III and make it more 'solution-based'

State education department, revised the syllabus of class XII for this academic year to include parameters like same sex marriages, gender equality and social media management for Sociology students

Aishwarya Iyer

Updated: Sep 06, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

The entire curriculum for standard XII and III of the state board will be revised in the next academic year. The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, popularly known as Balbharti has already formed a committee of experts to get suggestions and recommendations for the revised syllabus that will be prepared to integrate new findings and make it up to date.

"We have started receiving suggestions from experts which are being channelised in a data format. Once shortlisted as per subjects, it will be forwarded to the subject officers for further nod," said Vivek Gosavi, newly appointed director of Balbharti.

State education department, revised the syllabus of class XII for this academic year to include parameters like same sex marriages, gender equality and social media management for Sociology students.

As per the committee members, class XII will be introduced to a more 'solution-based' curriculum. As for the class III, child experts are charting down suggestions that suits well for young students. "The lessons will be based on sustainability, new India, eco-friendly methodology that will include practical knowledge for a better understanding among students," said a committee member on the condition of anonymity.

Welcoming the move, Rajnath Pandey, a parent said, "By unlearning what we have learnt for years, students will get to understand the world better. However, much can be said only after we see the syllabus," said Rajnath Pandey, a parent.

The final draft of the revised syllabus will be sent to the state education department and state board who will give their final nod before Balbharti begins to initiate publication work of textbooks.

