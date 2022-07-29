Maharashtra: BMC to close Jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai as cases decline

For the time being, the vaccination centres that are part of these facilities will continue to function normally.

On Friday, BMC officials announced that all jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai will be shuttered because of a decrease in the number of cases in the city. According to BMC statistics, 281 new COVID cases were reported in the city on July 28 with an overall recovery rate of 98%.

Also, READ: PM Modi to launch India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat, all you need to know

BMC has already shuttered three facilities, and plans to eliminate the other five as well. Seven Hills Hospital and other BMC-owned hospitals will continue to operate COVID centres.

As of this writing, the corporation has opened eight mega centres totaling 12,375 beds, including 907 ICU beds. A big number of patients from around the state came to this facility for treatment.

"In the first phase the COVID Jumbo Centers of Dahisar, Nesco Center Goregaon and Kanjurmarg were closed and now the remaining 5 centres which are BKC, Richardson and Cruddas Byculla, Richardson and Cruddas in Mulund, NSCI Worli and Malad. These five which are jumbo centres will be closed simultaneously," said Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The vaccination centers that are part of these facilities will continue to operate as normal for the time being. COVID will continue to be treated at BMC's four main hospitals as well as 16 outlying hospitals, ensuring that patients get prompt care.

All of Kasturba Hospital's COVID facilities will be open to the public in the future.

"At present, a total of 11,165 beds will be available in all the three types of hospitals coming under BMC`s area and there will be preparations to increase their number as and when required. Along with this, the Jumbo Center built at Somaiya Ground in Sion has also been prepared and will be started if required," said BMC in a statement.

All the other hospitals which are under the state government and central government and all those which are private hospitals, all the COVID centres which are running at present will continue to function.

(Wth inputs from ANI)