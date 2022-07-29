Maharashtra: BMC to close Jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai as cases decline

Headlines

Honda Elevate SUV launching in India on September 4, check details

Meet man with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati's viral jibe reportedly directed towards Sonam Kapoor

This film producer teamed up with IIT grads to build Rs 18,690 crore company; man behind Lust Stories has net worth...

Former ISRO chief makes big statement ahead of planned Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing on August 23

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Honda Elevate SUV launching in India on September 4, check details

Meet man with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati's viral jibe reportedly directed towards Sonam Kapoor

7 vegetarian foods to boost collagen production

Benefits of anulom vilom pranayama

Korean Glass Skin: 5 tips to achieve dewy skin at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Watch: Earthquake interrupts anchor, guests during live broadcast in Colombia

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Dulquer Salmaan breaks silence on Rana Daggubati's viral jibe reportedly directed towards Sonam Kapoor

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

Prakash Raj slammed for 'mocking' ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra: BMC to close Jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai as cases decline

For the time being, the vaccination centres that are part of these facilities will continue to function normally.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Friday, BMC officials announced that all jumbo COVID-19 centres in Mumbai will be shuttered because of a decrease in the number of cases in the city. According to BMC statistics, 281 new COVID cases were reported in the city on July 28 with an overall recovery rate of 98%.

Also, READ: PM Modi to launch India's first international bullion exchange in Gujarat, all you need to know

BMC has already shuttered three facilities, and plans to eliminate the other five as well. Seven Hills Hospital and other BMC-owned hospitals will continue to operate COVID centres.

As of this writing, the corporation has opened eight mega centres totaling 12,375 beds, including 907 ICU beds. A big number of patients from around the state came to this facility for treatment.

"In the first phase the COVID Jumbo Centers of Dahisar, Nesco Center Goregaon and Kanjurmarg were closed and now the remaining 5 centres which are BKC, Richardson and Cruddas Byculla, Richardson and Cruddas in Mulund, NSCI Worli and Malad. These five which are jumbo centres will be closed simultaneously," said Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The vaccination centers that are part of these facilities will continue to operate as normal for the time being. COVID will continue to be treated at BMC's four main hospitals as well as 16 outlying hospitals, ensuring that patients get prompt care.

All of Kasturba Hospital's COVID facilities will be open to the public in the future.

"At present, a total of 11,165 beds will be available in all the three types of hospitals coming under BMC`s area and there will be preparations to increase their number as and when required. Along with this, the Jumbo Center built at Somaiya Ground in Sion has also been prepared and will be started if required," said BMC in a statement.

All the other hospitals which are under the state government and central government and all those which are private hospitals, all the COVID centres which are running at present will continue to function.

(Wth inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know how much you should save to get Rs 67 lakh

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aricraft, 300 Ferraris, 500 Rolls Royces, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE