Maharashtra BJP executive meet on May 21 to review LS poll work

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is quite confident to continue its winning streak, has convened a meeting of the Maharashtra state executive on May 21 to review party's work up to booth level in the recently concluded four phases of polling for Lok Sabha seats in 48 constituencies. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who addressed over 80 pollrallies across the state for BJP as well as its ally Shiv Sena, will make his observations at the ensuing meeting. Party MPs, LS candidates, legislators, district chiefs and the state unit chief Raosaheb Danve and Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar will attend the conclave.

BJP, which had won 23 seats in the 2014 election, has contested 25 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena fought for 23 seats in the present election.

Speaking to DNA, state party spokesman Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "We will take stock of the situation. After the declaration of results, the party will start preparing for the assembly elections slated for September-October this year." He informed that the leadership will seek feedback from the district chiefs.

A senior minister on the condition of anonymity said the state unit contested 25 seats under the leadership of Fadnavis. ''We have organised booth-level events to approach voters seeking a second term for Modi-led strong government at the Centre instead of a 'mahamilavat'. A slew of development initiatives implemented by the state and the central government were projected prominently during the poll campaign,'' he informed.

Another minister, who did not wish to be named, said that the party, which had consolidated its position in the state by winning local and civic bodies elections, had a robust election strategy. "With the Shiv Sena on board, it became easy for the party to reach out to voters and expose the opposition which is divided," he noted.

He hoped that the party, along with Shiv Sena, will win 38 out of 44 seats. ''Though party president Amit Shah had set an ambitious target of 45 seats,'' he said.

ATTENDEES

