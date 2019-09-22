Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shiv Sena ready to play second fiddle, denies 'go solo' claims

Shiv Sena has finally admitted that it is no more a big brother in Maharashtra politics, but has to play a second fiddle to BJP which has grown substantially after last assembly election held in October 2014. Shiv Sena left its 'go solo' stand head of Lok Sabha election and entered into seat sharing agreement with BJP.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has already revealed party's stand on an alliance in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in Mumbai on September 7 where he said the party wants power for the overall development of Maharashtra and not due to greed. Interestingly, he has also indicated that the party has never pressed for 144:144 or 135:135 seat sharing formula with BJP but the allotment of seats for Shiv Sena has been left to Fadnavis.

Even though the Shiv Sena has launched poll preparations in all 288 assembly seats, Thackeray on Friday clarified that the alliance will be announced in two days.

Thackeray has not hidden party's ambition to grab CM's post in the state. His son and the party's youth leader Aaditya Thackeray, who may take plunge into election politics, is being projected as Sena's CM face. Fadnavis was quick to reply to media reports in this regard indicated that he may offer deputy chief minister's post to Aaditya. There will be clarity on this only after the elections are over.

POLL BATTLE Aaditya is expected to enter into electoral fray and he has already launched extensive outreach in Worli assembly seat in south Mumbai. However, the party has yet to take a call in this regard. Aaditya has launched Jana Ashirwad Yatra which coincided with Maha Janadesh Yatra completed by Fadnavis

However, Shiv Sena faces huge challenge to win more seats in Mumbai its traditional bastion and simultaneously increase its presence in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and the Konkan region where BJP has already made sufficient inroads.

Fadnavis has been credited with providing reservation in education and jobs to the politically influential Maratha community and also for the implementation of crop loan waiver. Shiv Sena until Lok Sabha election played a dual role of BJP's ruling ally and opposition criticising slew of decisions taken by the government at the Centre and in the state. However, Fadnavis made all attempts to keep Thackeray in good humour and ahead of Lok Sabha poll.