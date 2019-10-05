Maharashtra Assembly polls: Parag Shah's car vandalised

A political drama took a violent turn on Friday when supporters of six-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Ghatkopar and former minister Prakash Mehta clashed with corporator Parag Shah, who is now a BJP candidate for the Assembly polls.

The supporters were so agitated that they smashed the windshield of Shah's car. To get the situation under control, Mehta along with his son and BJP's former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya got out and appealed to the crowd to keep calm.

Mehta tried to stop the mob from further damage as things escalated. There were many videos that started doing the rounds, and in one of them one of Mehta's supporter is seen fiercely banging his head on the car in protest. Mehta, however, appealed to his followers to stop violence and said that it was not BJP's culture.

TURN OF EVENTS Shah had come to meet Mehta, but the supporters were already upset with the change of the candidate, and this led to the angry mob attacking the car.

The front and back windshield of Shah’s car was completely damaged even as his car was escorted by a human chain made by BJP activists to avoid further damage

The front and back windshield of Shah's car was completely damaged even as his car was escorted by a human chain made by BJP activists to avoid further damage. Mehta's followers then started raising slogans that he should contest independently and that they would support him.

Pravin Chedda, a BJP leader from Ghatkopar said, "This time our candidate will win by a margin of one and half times that of last elections. We all are together and will follow the party line and support the official party candidate.