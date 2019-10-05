Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress woes mount, Sanjay Nirupam takes on Sonia Gandhi loyalists

Nirupam, who yesterday, declared his decision to remain away from the poll campaign, attacked the Congress high command saying that there was a "systematic fault" in the grand old party

There are more troubles waiting for the Congress party in the city ahead of polling for Assembly election slated for October 21. Former president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Sanjay Nirupam, on Friday led a scathing attack on the party brass saying that people who used to conspire against Rahul Gandhi are running the party today. He did not name anyone but said the same people sitting in the All India Congress Committee were misleading the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Nirupam, who yesterday, declared his decision to remain away from the poll campaign, attacked the Congress high command saying that there was a "systematic fault" in the grand old party. "The party was no longer taking feedback from the grass root level. The brass is totally disconnected as they stay away from campaigning,'' he noted.

"I wanted a candidate to be given nomination from Versova. Yet, it wasn't accepted. This shows that all those associated with Rahul Gandhi are being systematically finished. Those sitting at the helm are biased. They only want to finish others," Nirupam said.

THREATENS TO QUIT PARTY He also alleged that around 20 of promising candidates were not given a ticket by the Congress



He claimed that manner in which the selection of candidates has been done in Mumbai, the Congress will win in three to four seats while on the remaining seats it will lose its deposit

He also alleged that around 20 of promising candidates were not given a ticket by the Congress. "Sonia Gandhi is given wrong information by some lobby of sycophants. I have spoken to top leaders about my apprehension but despite that nothing has been done and I see no point in doing it again," he said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly polls: Seems Congress doesn't want my services anymore, says Sanjay Nirupam

He claimed that the manner in which the selection of candidates has been done in Mumbai, the Congress will win in three to four seats while on the remaining seats it will lose its deposit.

Nirupam threatened to quit the party if he wasn't heard. "I don't think I would want to leave the party but if the things within the party continue to be like this, then I don't think I can be in the party for long. I will not take part in the election campaign," he said.