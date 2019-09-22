Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP hopes to continue its winning streak

Buoyed by sterling performance in the Lok Sabha election in which BJP won 23 seats and its ally Shiv Sena 18, BJP hopes to continue its winning streak. The party hopes to cash in on Modi wave and Prime Minister's charismatic image, 100 days performance of BJP led government at the Centre and its key decisions including scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, five year rule of the party led rule in Maharashtra, Mr Clean image of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and its consolidation across the state.

PM Modi on September 19 has already appealed to the voters to bring back Fadnavis as chief minister for stability and achieve new high of growth of Maharashtra. Fadnavis has been party's CM's face and under his leadership BJP will fight assembly election. There has been practically no challenger to Fadnavis in BJP as those who were eyeing CM's post have already fallen in line with Fadnavis.

BJP is way ahead of other parties in poll preparations. Party's vistarak have been travelling extensively in 228 of the total 288 assembly seats and it has stepped up its outreach to voters. Fadnavis has already completed his 4000 km Maha Janadesh Yatra practically covering more than 160 assembly seats in the state. Further, Fadnavis has reached out to over 25 lakh women on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan on August 15 especially by involving the members of Self Help Groups.

Apart from Fadnavis, all 121 legislators and 23 MPs have been travelling in their respective constituencies in a bid to reach out to youths and first time voters in particular and also to bring people from almost all sections of the society into the party fold.

Fadnavis has been repeatedly saying that he became CM only due to PM Modi who had the courage to make a person like him who did not fit into any social engineering of Maharashtra. Fadnavis, who has completed his five year term after similar record of former CM Vasantrao Naik, notes his brief was to improve the image of Maharashtra which was badly tarnished with corruption. According to him, PM had told him to get Maharashtra rid of corruption and scams.

However, BJP and Fadnavis though claim for a slew of development and welfare schemes implemented during five year term, they are expected to face voters' anger over the present agrarian crisis and lack of jobs.