Maharashtra Assembly polls: All political parties ready with a plan-B

The prominent political parties BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP has asked their cadre to submit the additional nominations apart from the official party nominations for the state Assembly polls.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

Once bitten twice shy, the BJP had ditched Shiv Sena at the last moment while the NCP refused to form an alliance with Congress in the 2014 state Assembly polls. As a result in this polls, all parties had asked their local leaders to fill the additional nominations to all 288 assembly constituencies.

According to a senior BJP leader, they have asked their local leaders to submit the additional forms in every constituency. "We have also dispatched the AB forms. We do not want to take the chance at eleventh hour. The additional form filling exercise has been done so that in case the official candidates nominations gets rejected due to some technical glitches, then, we should have something in hand at the last moment," said a senior Congress leader.

Interestingly, this was followed when in the Pandharpur seat, the sitting Congress MLA Bharat Bhalke joined the NCP. In the seat sharing also, this Pandharpur seat was given to the NCP. The NCP announced Bharat Bhalke's nomination while the Congress also declared its own candidate Shivajirao Kalunge. The same was repeated in the Aheri constituency where the Congress and NCP, both declared their candidates.

The prominent political parties BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP has asked their cadre to submit the additional nominations apart from the official party nominations for the state Assembly polls. NCP declared the nomination of Deepak Atram while Congress declared the candidature of Baba Atram. "Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called Nahta and asked him to not join the BJP. Thackeray also asked him to file his nominations as an independent candidates from Belapur assembly constituency," said a source close to Nahta.

  •  Opposition has decided to field one candidate against Chandrakant Patil who is contesting from Kothrud-Pune state assembly constituency. As per the Opposition seat sharing formula, this Kothrud seat has gone to Raju Shetti led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna

 

