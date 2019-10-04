Maharashtra Assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray owns Rs 16 crore assets, including a BMW worth Rs 6.5 lakh

Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of his family to contest an election, owns assets worth Rs 16 crore that includes a high-end BMW car whose value has been shown at Rs 6.5 lakh.

The details form an affidavit filed as part of the nomination papers of Aaditya, who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena from Worli.

"I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people", he said.

While the Sena is known for its rough-and-ready politics, which helps the party rule the streets of Mumbai, Aaditya has said that he faces no criminal cases.

The 29-year-old leader has shown an income of Rs 26.30 lakh in last financial year and is a coparcener, who shares equally with others in the inheritance, in the Hindu Undivided Family of his father and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya has shown movable assets, including bank deposits, jewellery and financial instruments, worth Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore. He has Rs 13,344 in cash. His BMW car (MH 02 CB 1234) was registered in 2010, but bought in 2019.

The Yuva Sena chief and Sena leader has agricultural land at Bilawade in Raigad's Khalapur taluka, which was gifted to him by Uddhav in 2013. These land parcels are collectively valued at Rs 77.66 lakh. He also owns commercial buildings at Thakurli and Ghodbunder Road in Thane that were gifted by his mother Rashmi this year.

Earlier, hoardings of Aaditya which read 'How are you Worli?' in different languages including Urdu, Gujarati and Telugu, apart from Marathi were put up across the city. They are seen as an attempt to woo voters from different cultures.