Maharashtra adds 5,368 new COVID-19 cases in its tally, 204 more succumb to infection

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,11,987 on Monday with the state adding 5,368 new cases, while more than 200 patients succumbed to the infection.

According to the state health department, the fatality count increased to 9,206 with 204 new deaths being reported on Monday.

A total of 3,522 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,15,262, the department said.

There are 87,681 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases crossed seven lakh on Monday. According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning, there were 6,97,413 cases and 19,693 cases. However, with the latest numbers coming out of states, the tally has crossed 7 lakh.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the ongoing battle against the pandemic will be definitely won and asserted that success against adversities can be achieved only when every section of the society comes together.

Speaking on the occasion of handing over of 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) under the 'Plasma Project', he said, "We are all determined to end the coronavirus crisis. Citizens and big entrepreneurs are fighting shoulder to shoulder with the government. Everyone is working tirelessly and this will ensure success."