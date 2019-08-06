Maharashtra: 8 districts still remain parched

Even when Maharashtra has received more than the average rainfall as on date, there is shortfall in eight districts comprising Beed, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani, Washim, Yavatmal and Gondiya. The shortfall is upto 40%.

Against the estimated 580.7 mm rainfall the state has received an average 718.2 mm. Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune and Palghar districts are the prominent districts where the rainfall has been more than the average while Ahmednagar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Sangli and Satara have witnessed additional rainfall compared to last year. State revenue department officer said,'' The government expects favourable conditions will emerge soon in those eight districts to make up the deficit. Besides, the cloud seeding should yield positive results.''

BJP legislator from Karanja constituency in Washim said the rainfall is badly needed as the water level in reservoir is rapidly depleting. Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha central committee member Ajit Nawale said the crop are damaged in districts where there has been incessant rain while farmers from eight rain deficit districts have to go in for re-sowing. ''The government should ask the insurance companies to conduct ground level survey for loss assessment and thereafter pay compensation to the farmers at the earliest,'' he added.